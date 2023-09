Photo: Madison Reeve

Multiple fire trucks swarmed Richter Street Sunday night after a unit in a condo caught on fire.

The fire reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the Central Green condo building.

Dozens of residents were gathered outside as fire crews assessed the damage.

One resident told Castanet that multiple units will likely be unusable overnight due to water damage from the sprinkler system that was activated by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.