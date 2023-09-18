Thompson Okanagan to warm back up mid week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather this week, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist David Wray says the Thompson Okanagan will hover around the seasonal average of 19°C for most of the week.

"We've got a series of systems rolling through. Daytime highs will be fairly cool at 19°C. Overnight lows getting down to 7°C, but then the good news Wednesday night through the rest of the week, a ridge of high pressure builds, so we are going to get back to warmer conditions and no chance of precipitation," Wray said.

Monday will see a high of 19°C with a chance of showers in the morning. The evening will drop down to 7°C.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 13°C and showers.

Wednesday will climb back up to 18°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday will see sunshine and a high of 20°C.

Friday will reach a high of 22°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Saturday will see sunshine all day with a high of 20°C.

A reminder to send us your photos at [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.