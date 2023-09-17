Cops for Kids gets across the finish line with top-up donation from Kelowna philanthropist Thomas Budd

Cindy White

They battled wildfire smoke, record heat and even a rock slide that closed Highway 97, but the Cops for Kids ride has wrapped up successfully for another year.

An estimated $315,000 was raised, in part thanks to a last minute donation from Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd.

“The Thomas Allan Budd Foundation sponsors this ride, they always have. But there is a new branch that I set up called the Payton and Dylan Budd Memorial Fund,” Budd told the crowd gathered Sunday in the parking lot of the Ramada Hotel. “It’s never really had the opportunity to be involved and they really want to. So today I’m going to add on another $25,000.”

The ride is the largest fundraiser for the Cop for Kids Charitable Foundation. Millions of dollars have been raised over the past 23 years to support children and their families during medical or traumatic crises.

On his third ride was Cpl. Ryan Danilowich of the Kelowna RCMP. His daughters were born at 28 weeks and the family spent about six months at BC Children’s Hospital nine years ago.

“It’s hard for me to be away for 10 days but I think they understand how important it is to go out there and raise money and do what we do out there for all the families that need that support,” he says.

Among those greeting the cyclists was seven-year-old Andrew, who just finished more than a year of cancer treatments. He handed over a cheque for $150, raised through a bottle drive.

Andrew's dad Brian Blakely says many of the families they meet at Children’s Hospital are getting support from Cops for Kids, just like they did. “How much they impact all the families from the Okanagan into Vancouver we see. And so, we take it in our own ways to support them as much as we can.”

Budd said he wants part of his donation to help fund mental health needs for children during and after their journey, something Blakely said is a resource his family has struggled to access.

The 10-day ride involving RCMP officers and support staff from several detachments around the Southern Interior set out from Kelowna earlier this month. The cyclists made a grueling trip through the Okanagan, Kootenays, Shuswap and Thompson.

On the first leg, they had to be ferried around the closure of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland. They also cycled through wildfire smoke and record high temperatures for early September, but overall, Danilowich said conditions were better than some of the other years he has participated.