221943
Kelowna  

Wildfire smoke causing reduced air quality in Okanagan Sunday

Smoky skies return

- | Story: 447205

There are hazy skies over Kelowna Sunday morning as wildfire smoke is once again impacting air quality.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Central and South Okanagan Sunday morning, warning of wildfire smoke across the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additionally, an air quality statement remains in effect for the Shuswap region.

A number of large wildfires burning in the Thompson-Okanagan have caused poor air quality in the region off and on over the past month.

Sunday, the air quality index in Kelowna is at a six on the 10-point scale.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

218706