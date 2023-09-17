Wildfire smoke causing reduced air quality in Okanagan Sunday

Photo: Castanet webcams Hazy skies over downtown Kelowna Sunday morning.

There are hazy skies over Kelowna Sunday morning as wildfire smoke is once again impacting air quality.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Central and South Okanagan Sunday morning, warning of wildfire smoke across the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additionally, an air quality statement remains in effect for the Shuswap region.

A number of large wildfires burning in the Thompson-Okanagan have caused poor air quality in the region off and on over the past month.

Sunday, the air quality index in Kelowna is at a six on the 10-point scale.