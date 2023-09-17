Several heat records fall as temperatures surpassed 30 C Saturday

Photo: Cindy White Environment Canada says several communities set records for new daytime highs on Saturday, including Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.

Several communities in the Okanagan and Thompson set daily temperature records on Saturday, and one local city was the hottest place in all of Canada.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Summerland and Penticton all reached 30 C or higher, as unseasonable heat continues well into September.

In Kelowna, the daytime high equaled the mark set on Sept. 16, 2001, reaching 30.1 C. It was also 30.1 in Vernon, which is a new record for that date, surpassing 29.5 C in 1998.

Kamloops saw the highest temperature record, at 32.4 C on Saturday. The old record of 31.7 C was set in 1967.

In fact, Kamloops recorded the highest temperature in all of Canada yesterday.

Penticton’s new record is 30.0 C – the hottest Sept. 16 in nearly 100 years. The previous mark of 29.4 was set in 1924. Summerland topped out at 30.8 degrees Saturday. The old record of 29.1 C was from 2009.

The other B.C. community to set a record high for Sept. 16 was Blue River, where it was 28.6 C. That’s more than half a degree warmer than the 28.0 record from 1981.