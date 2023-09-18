Vendors, food trucks, speakers and workshops will be part of third annual VegFest

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan’s biggest plant-based festival will take place later this month in West Kelowna.

The third annual VegFest Kelowna is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Westbank Lions Community Centre, which is located at 2466 Main St.

This will be the first VegFest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had incredible response from the community from our previous VegFest events, and this year promises to be even better,” VegFest Kelowna event co-ordinator Pamela Murkin said in a press release. “We know too well the challenges a lot of local organizations went through during COVID and even now.

“We hope this event will support and promote awareness to the many amazing vendors and charities that have endured.”

VegFest Kelowna will plant-based food, informative speakers and workshops, silent auction, prizes, live music and children’s activities. Entry is by donation, with all net proceeds going directly to support two local charities: EcoCooks and Star’s Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary.

More than 50 indoor and outdoor vendors and food trucks will showcase their plant-based food options, apparel and accessories, cruelty-free beauty and health products, and sustainable merchandise.

More information about VegFest Kelowna can be found on its website here.