Child Advocacy Centre boss finalist for national women's business award

Photo: Contributed

Child Advocacy Centre’s executive director is a finalist for a prestigious national business award.

Ginny Becker, who leads the Kelowna centre that helps children impacted by child abuse and neglect, is up for the Social Change Award: Regional Impact honour as part of the 31st annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. The awards are given out by Women of Influence+, an organization dedicated to advancing Canadian women.

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are viewed as the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs.

Becker is one of three finalists for the Social Change Award: Regional Impact honour, which is given to a “female entrepreneur who has made a profound and positive impact in their community as an exceptional leader of a registered charity, social enterprise or not-for-profit that is dedicated to their unique brand of social change, at a local or regional level.”

Becker is the Western Canadian finalist.

“It is an absolute honour to be included among this incredible group of change makers from across the country,” Becker said in a press release. “When we work together in pursuit of a greater good, anything is possible. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our partnership, the dedication of our front line, and the communal strength of all those who stand alongside us in support of survivors.

“United in our vision, we are transforming outcomes for those impacted by child abuse and neglect, one child and family at a time.”

The winners will be announced and celebrated in person at the 31st annual awards gala, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Toronto.