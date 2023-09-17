Craft and artisan market will feature more than 80 vendors

Photo: Contributed

More than 80 vendors are offering a wide range of locally handmade products at Craft Culture Sunday, during the September market in downtown Kelowna.

The craft and artisan market is running Sunday until 4 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Vendors are set up inside and outside the building, selling everything from jewelry and home décor to specialty food and candles. The Crepe Bistro food truck is there as well, meaning you can take a break for lunch.

Since opening, Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart has worked hard to ensure it offers the highest quality vendors and craftsmanship. Vendors are carefully screened to guarantee that only the best items can be found at their markets. This saves customers the time and effort of having to search for high-quality goods.

After 10 years of dedication, Craft Culture is now renowned for offering top-notch merchandise all in one place.

Craft Culture is also a great opportunity to support local business people.

More information about this Sunday’s market can be found on its website here.