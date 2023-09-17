Dollars and Sense program begins Sept. 27 to help you organize your finances

Photo: The Canadian Press

It’s time to get your finances in order, and Launch Okanagan has just the program to help you do that.

The non-profit is once again presenting Dollars and Sense, a free, eight-week money management program for anyone wanting to better understand everyday financial matters.

The program will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

“The Dollars and Sense program is suited for anyone that wants to improve their financial situation and learn strategies on how to manage their money more effectively,” Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins said in a press release.

The course will cover budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debit management, consumerism, and your relationship with money. Classes run on Wednesday evenings on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and participation is open to any individual needing money management mentorship.

Experienced professionals, including certified financial planners, teach the course, which can be accessed anonymously.

Visit launchmyfuture.ca or contact Launch Okanagan at [email protected] to register.