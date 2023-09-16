Kelowna's annual volunteer fair held at Parkinson Rec Centre Saturday

Photo: File photo

Those looking for opportunities to help in the community can head to Kelowna's Parkinson Recreation Centre Saturday for the 26th annual Volunteer Fair.

More than 60 organizations in the arts and culture, recreation, social services, health and animal welfare sectors will be on hand at the event, and attendees can learn about how they help in the community.

“The recent wildfire situation really highlighted once again the important role that non-profit organizations and volunteers play in community wellness,” said Ellen Boelcke, executive director for KCR Community Resources, which is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan.

“Whether it was supporting the Emergency Support Services, helping animals to be evacuated safely, distributing food and clothing for displaced people or a variety of other things, our community spirit really shone once again, thanks to the giving spirit of volunteers.”

Boelcke says the volunteer fair is a great way to get connected with organizations before an emergency situation occurs.

“Being part of an organization, being engaged and trained, means the volunteers are ready to go when situations arise,” she said.

“Many times, organizations cannot accept new volunteers during a crisis because they are not able to evaluate or train them properly, putting the volunteers, the organization and the community at greater risk. This is why it is so important that we are proactive. If you want to be a part of helping, the Volunteer Fair is a great tool for you to connect to the organizations at the heart the community.”

The fair runs until 2 p.m. at the Parkinson Rec Centre Saturday.