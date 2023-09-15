Fundraiser to screen movies in Kelowna, Lake Country parks

Photo: BGC Okanagan

The Moonight Movie Tour in Kelowna and Lake Country has new dates after being postponed due to the wildfires.

A screening of The Strange World will be shown on a giant inflatable screen under the stars on Friday, Sept. 22 in Kelowna at City Park and The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Lake Country at Swalwell Park.

Everyone is encouraged to arrive early to get a good viewing spot and take part in the family-friendly pre-show activities that will be available.

A concession stand will be open at 6 p.m. While there is no charge to attend the event, a donation of $3 per person or $10 for a family is suggested. All funds raised will benefit BGC Okanagan. Movies will begin at dusk.

“We’re delighted to partner with Interior Savings and to be a part of the Moonlight Movie Tour. Proceeds from this event will help BGC Okanagan provide safe spaces for children and youth to experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life,” says Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

This screening is one of several Interior Savings Moonlight Movie nights taking place throughout the Interior of BC, each benefiting a local non-profit organization.

“Since 2010 the tour has raised over $200,000 to support youth and mental wellness programs,” says Brian Harris, CEO of Interior Savings.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Movie-goers will want to bring cash for admission and concession stand treats, as well as lawn chairs and blankets for maximum comfort.