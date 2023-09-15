Smoky skies bulletin issued for Central Okanagan

Photo: Environment Canada Areas formally under a smoky skies bulletin, although smoke may be visible elsewhere as well.

Wildfire smoke may return to the Central Okanagan this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Central Okanagan, advising that the region is “likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.”

Smoke may also be visible elsewhere in the Okanagan, the Elk Valley and Kamloops area.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” said Environment Canada.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, the pregnant, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.