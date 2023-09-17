Third Space has new leader for charity team

Photo: Contributed Megan Woodruff new Third Space Charity executive director.

There is a new leader at Third Space Charity in Kelowna.

The board of directors is welcoming Megan Woodruff as the charity's new executive director, replacing the outgoing Karen Mason.

Woodruff says she’s looking forward to the opportunity to put on the executive director hat.

“The work Third Space Charity does building capacity among the next generation of clinical counsellors and supporting the community through accessible mental health care for young adults is so close to my heart," she said.



“I grew up here, and I feel deeply connected to what this community needs, and I’m truly honoured to be part of this team. I look forward to carrying on the vision, mission, and strategic plan that Karen Mason and the board put in place.”

Woodruff earned a post-secondary education as a social service worker before becoming certified as an executive coach.

Third Space Charity supports community mental health through supportive care counselling services for young adults between 18 and 29 years of age, by providing an intensive, high-level internship practicum program for clinical counsellors.

The services are available on a pay-what-you-can basis for those who want to and are able, to pay otherwise the counselling is free.

