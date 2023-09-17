Volunteer group hopes to spark interest and support for new Kelowna Marathon

Photo: pixabay

A group of dedicated runners are trying to bring a marathon back to Kelowna next year.

The Okanagan Running Collective is hosting a five-kilometre run on the Okanagan Parkrun on Angel's Way in Parkinson Recreation Park on Sept. 23 on at 9 a.m.

"This event marks an important milestone as the Okanagan Running Collective hopes to put on the Kelowna Marathon in one year," says Benjamin Violot president of the Okanagan Running Collective.

The group is a non-profit organization that is hoping to attract volunteers and raise awareness and community support for the upcoming marathon in one year's time.

“We are eager to mobilize all local associations actively involved in the marathon's organization and share this ambitious project with the community. By bringing together the diverse talents and passions of our community, we aim to make the Kelowna Marathon an unforgettable experience,” says Violot.

Violot hopes the 5k run will help spark interest and build momentum for the Kelowna Marathon.

There will be a volunteer signup available at the run and the 5k run will provide the perfect platform for those interested in getting involved to ask questions and discover the various roles available for volunteers.

"The dedication and support from volunteers will play a vital role in shaping the marathon into a community celebration," says Violot.