City of Kelowna hopes to advance numerous priorities at next week's UBCM convention

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna will have a number of issues it hopes to address during next week's annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

The city will be well represented at the week-long convention, with Mayor Tom Dyas councillors Ron Cannan, Maxine DeHart, Loyal Wooldridge, Gord Lovegrove and Mohini Singh as well as city manager Doug Gilchrist and other senior staff members making the trip.

"UBCM is a valuable opportunity to connect with other municipal leaders to have dialogue on many of the same shared issues, housing, impacts of mental health, addictions and social issues, crime and public safety, addressing homelessness and community infrastructure needs," said Dyas prior to leaving for the convention.

"Attending UBCM is a pillar of the city's intergovernmental relations advocacy work."

Dyas says he and council also look forward to in-person conversations with provincial ministers and leaders to advance city priorities.

These include:

Need for complex care and increased mental health and treatment supports

Addressing crime and public safety

Transportation and infrastructure needs

Increasing affordable housing

Addressing homelessness and shelter solutions

The city is also leading a workshop on AI digital transformation along with the City of Victoria, Microsoft Canada and the Land Title Survey Authority of BC.

The convention wraps up with a keynote address from Premier David Eby Friday morning.