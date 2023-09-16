Can't keep a good dog down: Dirty Mutter going ahead

Photo: Contributed

The Dirty Mutter race takes place this weekend after it was postponed due to wildfires.

The event scheduled for Aug. 27, but was pushed to Sept. 17 due to the fires in the region.

The event is being held in Black Mountain at 2454 Brentwood Road and unlike past years everyone is welcome even if you don't have a dog to bring with you.

The race pits dogs and their owners against one another as they wind their way through an obstacle course that includes a mud crawl, tire jumps, seesaws and the zucchini carry. The course covers 1.5 to two kilometres and is suitable for any fitness level.

"We've had a great response. There's been a few people who have decided to wait till next year because they can't make the new date," said organizer Rhonda Laturnus.

"There's still tickets available. All proceeds are still going to the animal rescue. It's going to be great. We've got quite a few vendors this year. We've got food trucks, spectators are welcome."

"By popular demand, Dirty Mutter is open to canines and their support team as well as teams or individuals wanting to have fun and get muddy without a dog," she added.



The event is presented by Results 4 Life Fitness and sponsored by EMCO Waterworks Kelowna, Bosley's, Total Pet, K96 and Country 100.7 radio. All proceeds from this event go directly to Rescue Ranch Society, a non-profit animal rescue in Black Mountain.

