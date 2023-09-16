North Okanagan man acquitted of child sex crimes from the 1990s

Photo: File photo

An Okanagan man accused of sexually assaulting a child over a five-year period back in the 1990s was acquitted Friday morning, but the judge noted it wasn't because he didn't believe the complainant's testimony.

The accused, now 51 years old, was in Kelowna court Friday morning, facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 14. Castanet is not naming the accused as that could identify the complainant, which is covered under a publication ban.

The complainant, referred to as CV, was between the ages of 10 and 15 when he says the accused sexually assaulted him at the accused's North Okanagan residence on multiple occasions, between 1995 and 2000.

CV first went to police with the allegations in 2015, but soon changed his mind about pursuing criminal charges. He went back to police in 2021 and charges were laid against the accused a short time later.

The only evidence in the case was testimony by both CV and the accused, with the accused denying any sexual assaults had occurred. The accused said CV was lying about the allegations.

Other witnesses that could have provided evidence in the case have since passed away.

“The issue of this case turns on the credibility and reliability of the two witnesses,” Crown prosecutor Brock Bellrichard said during closing submissions Friday.

But following the two testimonies, neither Bellrichard nor Justice Allan Betton were left with a clear understanding of what actually occurred between the accused and CV more than 20 years ago.

During closing submissions Friday morning, Bellrichard said CW appeared to be an “honest and credible witness” who was trying his best to tell the truth about what happened many years ago when he was a child.

But Bellrichard conceded the accused's testimony, in which he denied any sexual incidents occurred between himself and CV, also appeared to be credible, reliable and fair.

“There lacks a foundation for the Crown to say that [the accused's] evidence was not credible and many of the frailties relating to his reliability are the same as [CV],” he said.

“The Crown finds that both [CV] and the accused provided credible and reliable evidence to the court that the court can rely on. Both provided competing and compelling versions of this period of their lives in which both cannot be true.”

While Bellrichard did not go so far as to direct the judge to stay the proceedings, he did not argue for a conviction.

“After careful review of the testimony of both witnesses, the Crown cannot say whether the court should believe one witness over the other,” he said.

“If the court cannot decide whom to believe in the circumstances, the accused is entitled to an acquittal.”

Justice Betton agreed with Bellrichard's assessment of the two testimonies, and noted there was no definitive objective evidence in the case.

“The determination of whether the Crown has met its burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is not one of choosing between one version of the events and another. It is whether the Crown has proof beyond a reasonable doubt of each and every element of the offence,” Betton said.

“This is not a situation where I dismiss or reject the complainant's allegations. It is a situation however where I can say that the accused's testimony was compelling. There was nothing about his evidence in direct or cross examination that prompted me to question the reliability or credibility of his denials.

“It is not that I don't believe [CW] or that I reject his evidence. It is that I am at a minimum left with a reasonable doubt by the accused's evidence.”

As such, Betton found the accused not guilty on the two charges.