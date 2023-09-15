Activist author calls for wartime response to wildfires and climate change

Photo: Contributed

The McDougall Creek wildfire is one of approximately 160 fires still burning out of control in British Columbia right now and one well-known climate activist says if we don't change our approach, brutal fire seasons could become the norm.

"I'm struck by the fact that you folks in the Okanagan experienced the climate emergency in a very, concrete and destructive way this summer," said Seth Klein, activist and author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency.

Klein has been invited to speak across the Okanagan starting next week at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

"I am making the point that for a lot of people, to the extent that they think about the climate emergency, we've tended to think about it as something somewhere else sometime in the future. That is, as you all experienced is here, now, and it has a tremendous economic impact," says Klein.

Klein makes the point that in the lead up to and aftermath of World War II Canada managed to transform its economy to meet the war effort and again to deal with its aftermath.

"The whole book is structured around lessons from the Second World War. Each chapter, as it jumps back and forth in time, is about one-third history, two-thirds present-day. What did it look like to retool the whole economy in the war? What did it look like to pay for it? What are the things that we did in the war that caused us shame, and that we don't want to repeat," asks Klein.

His hypothesis is that the lessons learned in wartime could be used today.

"You spend what it takes to win," he said.

C.D. Howe, Canada's nicknamed "Minister of Everything" during the war created 28 Crown corporations to produce arms, Klein noted.

"The third marker is that you move from voluntary to mandatory measures as needed. The fourth marker is that you commit to tell the truth, you tell the truth about the severity of the crisis and what we have to do to confront it. The fifth is that you commit to leave no one behind, particularly those whose economic and employment security is tied to the current regime," said Klein.

In his book, Klein says wartime urgency is needed now and he believes that thousands of people, particularly young people, are waiting for their leaders to invite them to help fight climate change.

"At the moment the only national youth training and employment program in Canada that is truly barrier free, particularly for young people from a disadvantaged background is the military. I think you can offer something better. I think there's tens of thousands of young people who would welcome that."

"Speed and scale," Klein continued. "The entire economy was retooled twice in the space of six years, once to ramp everything up for military production, a second time to reconvert to peacetime. This is my point. The reason we're failing now we have a federal and provincial governments that say they get climate change and that have climate plans. But they're incremental. I'm pushing back and I'm saying that that's not going to cut it. We've been doing piecemeal, incremental measures, and it's a path to hell. Now we need speed and scale."

Klein also says he no longer vacations in the Okanagan because of wildfires.

"The truth is, my family has been going to Vaseux Lake every summer. For the last run of summers it was always fire and smoke. I hate to say this to your readers, but we stopped coming the last two summers we just kind of decided as a family it didn't feel relaxing, watching ash falling out of the sky (while barbecuing) didn't feel like much of a summer vacation."

Klein will be making four, free public presentations: