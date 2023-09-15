New age progression image of Charles Horvath released

Photo: Contributed

For 34 years, Denise Allan has looked for answers as to the whereabouts of her son Charles.

She hopes a newly created age progression image will help to provide those answers, if her son is still alive.

Charles Horvath-Allan went missing from Kelowna 34 years ago.

He was last seen at the Tiny Town Trailer Park on Lakeshore Road on May 26, 1989.

His tent and belongings were found abandoned at the campground.

Horvath-Allan, 20 at the time, came to Canada from the UK in the spring of 1989 to visit family and friends and hitchhike across the country, eventually landing in Kelowna in May of that year.

Denise has visited Kelowna 15 times over the years, imploring anyone with information to come forward.

Allan, 73, now has the support of Recover Agency, a Vancouver-based boutique media agency that specializes in bringing cold cases to the media, who has taken on the case pro-bono.



“Unfortunately, due to my health I am unable to come to Canada this year, but I have Anna and Samantha from Recover on the ground taking care of all media activities and collecting information.”

On July 5, Recover launched a GoFundMe on behalf of Allan to fund a new age progression sketch, a text tip line, and expenses for a P.I. to travel to Kelowna to conduct interviews. The modest goal of $2,500 was exceeded within three weeks. The campaign is still open.

Part of the funds commissioned an updated age progression sketch by UK-based Forensic Artist, Tim Widden, who used photos of Charles and his family to create the image.

Three years ago, the Royal Court of Justice Chancery Division in England granted a presumption of death application.