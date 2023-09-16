Developer taking another crack at buildout on Kelowna's Hewetson Court

Photo: MQN Architects Looking south from Hewetson Court

The developer of The Ponds neighbourhood in the Upper Mission is taking a second run at development of a new phase of the project.

A new proposal for Hewetson Court envisions 16 three-storey buildings on the property below Kuiper's Peak Mountain Park.

The development would include four single-family homes and 12 duplexes — a total of 28 units.

A previous version of the project, rejected at public hearing by city council, including 31 units.

At a public hearing in February, residents of the area opposed to the previous proposal pointed to topographical issues and concerns for the need for blasting on the site as well as road and traffic issues.

One resident said he he had density concerns, indicating he would support development of large lot, single-family homes which the site is zoned for.

Council turned down the initial development 6-2.

Council initially approved a 'Neighbourhood 3 Area Structure Plan' for The Ponds more than 15 years ago.

The latest proposal was submitted to the city's planning department earlier this week.