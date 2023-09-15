Youth charged in Monday's bear spray attack on Sikh teen

Photo: File photo

A youth has now been charged in Monday's bear spray attack against a Sikh teenager in Rutland.

Friday morning, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters confirmed the youth that was arrested in connection to the incident has now been charged, but he's been released from custody pending his next court date.

It's not clear at this time what charges have been laid against the youth or how old the suspect is.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of an accused who is under 18 is protected under a publication ban.

The charges stem from an incident on the afternoon of Sept. 11 on Rutland Road, when a 17-year-old Sikh student, who recently arrived in Canada, was first accosted by two people while waiting for a BC Transit bus.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the World Sikh Organization said once they got on the bus, the teen was first threatened by the two others and then punched and kicked.

The bus driver kicked all three off the bus, and once they were off, one of the attackers allegedly deployed bear spray on the teen.

World Sikh Organization vice president for B.C. Guntaas Kaur called the incident “shocking and unacceptable."

"The Sikh high school student is recovering from his injuries and from the pepper spray but cannot understand why he was assaulted,” Kaur said. “He is afraid to return to school for fear of being attacked again.”

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier said the youth suspect in the case was arrested Wednesday and he appeared in court Thursday. He was released from custody after his court appearance.

Police have not said if they believe the incident was racially motivated.

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old Sikh student was attacked after getting off a bus near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road, leading to an investigation by the BC Hate Crimes Team.