BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation

Canvassers with the BC Cancer Foundation are now going door-to-door in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops.

The canvassers will be seeking to sign up residents to the foundation’s monthly donor program.

“Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.,” said the foundation.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests. BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in our monthly giving program only and will not accept cash at the door.

The charity is announcing the start of the door-to-door campaign after suspicious residents called the police on canvassers in previous years.