Kelowna RCMP seek dash camera footage of bus stop

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public for dash camera footage of a Kelowna bus stop this week.

In a very brief news release, police say they received a complaint about a “disturbance/suspicious occurrence” that occurred between 7:50 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the bus stop on McCurdy Road at Craig Road.

The incident involved at least two males who arrived in a smaller black car, similar to a Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

No other details were released.

Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage for this time period, or anyone with information on this incident to please contact the police at 250-762-3300, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Reference the RCMP file number 2023-54966.