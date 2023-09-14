Kelowna RCMP seek owner of cash-filled wallet

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are trying to return a wallet with a “substantial” amount of cash in it to its rightful owner.

Police were called on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. by staff at Kelowna’s airport who reported that a black Anne Klein wallet stuffed with Canadian currency had been turned in.

The exact location where the wallet was found, whether in the arrivals terminal or on an arriving flight, remains unclear.

Despite exhaustive efforts by both RCMP officers and airport staff, identifying the owner of the wallet has proven unsuccessful to date.

"We hope that this lost wallet did not ruin someone's trip. Regardless, our primary objective is to return it to its rightful owner as swiftly as possible,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you believe this wallet is yours and can provide specific details regarding its contents, please visit the Kelowna RCMP main detachment, located at 1190 Richter St, to claim your property, and be prepared to properly identify the contents of the wallet.