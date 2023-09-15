Kelowna's housing crisis on display in farmer's field

Rob Gibson

Kelowna's housing crisis is on full display at a farmer's field at the end of Parsons Road.

Shannon Gauvin says she was at her wits end three months ago when she found a place where she could set up her RV and live for $500 a month.

"I was basically on my way down to tent city when I found this place," she said Thursday.

Gauvin says she has been sub-leasing a piece of property in a farmer's field with the understanding that she could have her dogs and chickens, provided she was OK living without power and water.



"I came across this ad that said five acres of land for $1,000. I can't afford $1,000 but I thought I'd take a look at it anyhow. It was beautiful. I couldn't say no, I was all over it right away," Gauvin said.

Because there is no power or water, and she only needed space enough for her trailer, Gauvin says she got the price down to $500 a month.

It turns out the owner of the land, a man named Paul who did not want to go on the record, had made lease agreements with two other people who are also living in trailers on the property.

The City of Kelowna's bylaw department recently received a complaint and visited the property.

"Bylaw showed up about a week ago and issued me a piece of paper stating that because of zoning laws, this is not considered a (primary) or a secondary residence. And I would have to move within two weeks or face fines plus possible prosecution," said Gauvin.

Angelo Pizzoleo and his brother Sal rent the farm from Paul. Angelo doesn't want to see Gauvin or anyone else on the property evicted.

"I disagree, there is so many people that need help. She's a great lady, she pays the rent. She helps us when we need help, this law is against humanity," Pizzoleo said.

The city's bylaw department told Castanet they have not issued a ticket or penalty, but they have spoken to Gauvin and the property owner.

"Apparently she’s not located on private property, but Crown/WFN land. Bylaw is trying to work with her and the property owner to find a solution," said city spokesman Tom Wilson.

So far, no direct action has been taken. Gauvin says another woman who is living on the property has an 11-year-old son.

"She's been struggling since January just to keep things going for her son to go to school. They're threatening to kick her out as well."

"My question is, what does a person do? How do you live?" Gauvin said, noting she works a full time job.

"I found a place, I'm not bothering no one. I'm far away from everyone, this guy saved my life by giving me this piece of property."

Pizzoleo hopes another solution can be found that allows everyone to stay. He said Paul, the property owner, told him that Gauvin, but not the others, needs to leave.

"I don't believe in that. What about the other two? If it's a bylaw for everybody, not just for one person," Pizzoleo said.

Gauvin feels like she's had the rug pulled out from under her and she doesn't understand why.

"It's been three months. I've got a full-time job now. I don't have to worry about my possessions or anything when I go to work. I can come home and my home is still here."

"I was just in the process of winterizing, you know, insulating my motorhome getting myself all settled and stable. And now I have to sit here and wait patiently every day for them to come and tell me hey, pack up and get out. I would lose everything. My dogs, my chickens. I'd lose everything."

The vacancy rate in Kelowna is 1.2 per cent and the average rental price of a two-bedroom home in the Central Okanagan is $2,333, down from July’s record high of $2,411. The average price for a single bedroom apartment is $1,690, according to Castanet classifieds data.