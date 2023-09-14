Lake Country home listed for $10M headed for auction over unpaid taxes

Photo: Jane Hoffman Realty This seven-bedroom home in Lake Country may go up for auction later this month in the municipal tax sale

A lakefront home currently listed for over $10 million could be yours for much less if the owner continues to fail to pay his property taxes.

The District of Lake Country published its annual tax sale notice this week in advance of its public auction on Sept. 25.

Every year, on the last Monday of September, municipalities put up for sale properties that have more than two years of unpaid taxes.

At the top of the list in Lake Country is 15686 Whiskey Cove Road, which has been listed for sale for the past 16 months for $10.2 million.

The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home on 1.4 acres comes with its own dock and 120 feet of shoreline.

The District of Lake Country is set to put it up for auction with a starting price of $79,261.19—the amount of outstanding taxes—unless the property owner pays his bill before Sept. 25.

There are seven other properties on the tax sale list, ranging from townhouses to mobile homes and empty lots. The home on Whiskey Cove Road appears to be the most valuable property heading to auction this year in the entire Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, there are several dozen properties listed on the local tax sale list in advance of an auction on the same day. The largest delinquent tax bill on that list is tied to 4380 Bedford Road, a four-bedroom, six-bathroom house worth $3.4 million, according to B.C. Assessment.

West Kelowna's list, which does not include the figures for delinquent taxes, has 25 properties on it.

Should any of the properties be auctioned off on Sept. 15, the current owner will have one year from the date of the auction to pay the outstanding taxes and collection costs and retain ownership of the property. If they fail to meet that deadline, the auction winner will take ownership of the property. More details on municipal tax sales are here.