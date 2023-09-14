City of Kelowna awarded legal costs in dispute with Hotel Eldorado

Photo: Kirk Penton

A long-running court battle between the City of Kelowna and the Hotel Eldorado continued through the summer, with the costs of the January trial finally being awarded to the city.

Back in April of this year, BC Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton ruled the statutory right of way along the boardwalk between Hotel Eldorado and Okanagan Lake was valid, and the hotel was barred from blocking access to the boardwalk, despite it running through the hotel's property.

On Tuesday, Justice Betton ruled Hotel Eldorado must pay some of the city's legal fees incurred during the trial.

The dispute dates back to March 2021 when the City of Kelowna took legal action to force Hotel Eldorado not to block the public's access to the boardwalk between sunrise and sunset, after the hotel had locked the gate.

The gate had been locked the previous spring as a response to health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, as the boardwalk goes through the hotel restaurant's patio.

The matter went to trial in January of this year. The city sought a permanent injunction stopping the hotel from blocking the boardwalk in the future, while the hotel filed a counterclaim declaring the right of way, which was established in 1999, to be invalid.

Ultimately, Justice Betton ruled the statutory right of way is valid, but declined to issue the permanent injunction.

Generally, legal costs are awarded to the successful party in a civil matter, which are covered by the party who lost. This is to encourage parties to settle disputes before reaching trial and to encourage parties not to pursue frivolous lawsuits.

Following Betton's ruling in April, Hotel Eldorado argued they were “substantially successful” in matter, as the City of Kelowna was not successful in its claim for a permanent injunction. Therefore, the hotel said it ought to recover its costs at trial.

But Justice Betton agreed with the city in that the validity of the statutory right of way was the central issue at trial and that was found in the city's favour.

“There is no doubt that the vast majority of the evidence, submissions and trial time was focused on the issue of the validity of the statutory right of way,” Betton said.

“When the positions advanced by the parties are considered in context, and on the analysis contained within the reasons for judgment, is my conclusion that the City was substantially successful. It is my conclusion that the City is entitled to its costs of the trial.”

It's not clear in Betton's recent decision just how much the hotel will be forced to pay the city for the costs of the trial.

Following April's decision, Argus Properties, which owns the Hotel Eldorado, said in a news release it will comply with the court ruling.

"We will, of course, comply with the court's decision as we have from the beginning," hospitality director Rudolf Heider said in a new release. "That said, the safety issues remain. The boardwalk terminates on the south end at the city boat launch, which over the years has been a source of constant construction and maintenance.

"We continue to believe accessing the boardwalk at the boat launch is inherently unsafe."