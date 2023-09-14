Youth golf program looking to set up in the Okanagan

Photo: First Tee

First Tee, a program designed to provide inclusive and accessible life-enhancing opportunities to children of all backgrounds through golf, is looking to move into the Okanagan.

The program is looking for interested golf courses, schools and community centres to offer this youth program in Kelowna.

In partnership with First Tee, Golf Canada launched First Tee – Canada in 2020 and is operating in several cities including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary and Victoria.

According to a news release, the program goes beyond golf instruction.

"It's an opportunity to witness the positive influence that sports can have on our next generation," the release says.

"First Tee is leveraging the game of golf to instil valuable life skills in young participants, while providing affordable and inclusive access at golf courses, schools, and community centres."

"Our commitment to the growth and development of young people through golf has been unwavering. With the expansion of First Tee – Canada, we are taking another significant step towards creating a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive golf community in Canada," says Adam Hunter, director, Grow the Game, Golf Canada.