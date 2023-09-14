Youth arrested for Monday bear spraying in Rutland

Photo: Castanet

A youth has been arrested in connection to Monday's bear spray incident in Rutland.

Monday afternoon, a 17-year-old Sikh student who had recently arrived in Canada was accosted by two other youth while waiting for a BC Transit bus in Rutland. The altercation escalated once the three were on the bus, leading to all three being kicked off the bus.

Once they off the bus, police say the Sikh student was bear sprayed.

Thursday morning, Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP says the youth suspect in the matter was arrested on Wednesday, and he remains in custody. While police have “completed a preliminary report” for the BC Prosecution Service, it appears charges have yet to be laid in the case.

“Investigators will be conducting video analysis and reviewing additional evidence to determine what transpired on the bus prior to all parties being directed off the bus,” Cpl. Gauthier said.

“This evidence will be important for police and prosecutors to understand what led up to the assault with a weapon and the motivation for the crime. There is no doubt that the victim was bear sprayed and assaulted by the accused; this has been made quite clear.”

Police have not said if the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Cpl. Gauthier said they will not be providing any details about the suspect's statement to police to “protect the integrity of this investigation.”

Wednesday, World Sikh Organization vice president for B.C. Guntaas Kaur called the incident “shocking and unacceptable."

"The Sikh high school student is recovering from his injuries and from the pepper spray but cannot understand why he was assaulted,” Kaur said. “He is afraid to return to school for fear of being attacked again.”

Kaur and the WSO are calling on the RCMP to "bring the attackers to justice."

While the WSO called on BC Transit to investigate why the bus driver didn't do more to intervene, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 president Al Peressini told Castanet drivers are not allowed to get involved in these situations.

Cpl. Gauthier says officers are “thoroughly investigating” the incident.

“While the effects of bear spray are extremely painful and may only be temporary, the effects of this young man’s decisions will last much much longer,” Cpl. Gauthier added. “We condemn any acts of violence in our community and are thoroughly investigating this matter.”

Police have asked anyone with any information about the incident to call the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2023-54354. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old Sikh student was attacked after getting off a bus near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road, leading to an investigation by the BC Hate Crimes Team.