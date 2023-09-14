Kelowna bus drivers union stands behind driver after bear spray incident

Photo: BC transit Flickr

The union representing BC Transit drivers in Kelowna is standing behind a local bus driver Thursday morning following a bear spray incident Monday afternoon on one of the Rutland bus routes.

A 17-year-old Sikh student, who is new to the country, was attacked and bear sprayed on Rutland Road just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The World Sikh Organization says the incident started as the teenager was first waiting at a bus stop. He was allegedly barred from boarding the bus at first and then threatened with a lighter and taunted with cell phone recordings after boarding the bus. The WSO says the young student was then punched and kicked.

After the first incident on the bus, the driver stopped and the three were ordered off the bus. The WSO says that's when the situation escalated and the student was bear sprayed.

While the WSO has called for an investigation as to why the bus driver did not do more to protect the 17-year-old, the union says drivers are not allowed to intervene.

"I just want to clear something up and set the record straight, we are not allowed to get involved," said Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 president Al Peressini.

"We are not allowed to get out of our seats. We are told to stop, open the doors and then call the supervisor, which [the bus driver] did. And then the RCMP were called. If he gets out of the seat, he could get assaulted and endanger the rest of the passengers on the public bus."

Peressini says he has received multiple calls Thursday morning from people asking why the bus driver didn't do more to help.

"You know, they're all blaming the bus driver for not stepping up and helping them out. It's an unfortunate incident for sure and I hope it wasn't racially motivated, but I guess that'll all play out. I just wanted to set the record straight that the driver did exactly as he's trained to do."

While the incident began to unfold on the bus, Peressini says the driver followed all the right steps.

"As soon as the police got there, the driver was out helping to attend to the individual as best he could," Peressini says.

Every BC Transit bus is equipped with video surveillance and the RCMP have been given that evidence which should help shed some light on what sparked the confrontation.

Peressini says he has not heard any complaints from bus drivers about the degree of difficulty or danger involved with certain bus routes in Kelowna.

"At that time of day, the majority of those students would have been middle school students, the high school kids are generally very well behaved as of course are the UBCO students," Peressini says.

"Just the middle school kids sometimes they get a little rambunctious and stuff goes on. You know how kids are at that age, we were all there at one time."

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old Sikh student was attacked after getting off a bus near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road, leading to an investigation by the BC Hate Crimes Team.