Surgeon inspired by Marathon of Hope expects hundreds to participate in Terry Fox Run Sunday

Photo: Cindy White Dr. Michael Humer at the 2022 Terry Fox Run in Stuart Park.

Retired thoracic surgeon Michael Humer says he was just three years younger than Terry Fox when he watched the cancer survivor set out on his journey to run across Canada.

While Terry did not complete the Marathon of Hope, Humer says he was awed and inspired by what one person can do.

“Terry Fox would have been 65 this past July. He did his run when he was 22-years old. That was in the summer of 1980. I would be three years younger than Terry, so I remember following the run after first year university,” explained Humer, who says it was a life-changing event for him.

“I’ve just finished a 28-year career being a thoracic surgeon, primarily dealing with cancers and I think Terry inspired me to want to pursue a career in Medicine.”

Humer is also the organizer of this year’s Terry Fox Run in Kelowna, which takes place on Sunday, Sept 17. This is the second year post-pandemic for the event.

“Last year we had over 250 (participants) and we would expect similar numbers this year."

Registration begins at 10 a.m. in Stuart Park and the run gets underway at 11 a.m. The route follows the waterfront south out of the park and follows the Abbott Street corridor and then returns to Stuart Park.

Participants can do the 1 km, 5 km or 10 km run or walk.

More than $850 million has been raised for cancer research in the past 43 years by the Terry Fox Run.