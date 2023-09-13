Crash involving transit bus partially blocks Harvey Ave.

Cindy White

A Kelowna Regional Transit bus was involved in a crash at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street Wednesday evening.

The bus and at least two other vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection. It appears the bus was trying to turn left off Ellis Street onto the highway when the collision happened.

The turning lanes from Harvey Avenue were blocked in both directions, as were all lanes of southbound Ellis Street.

A number of ambulances and a fire truck were on the scene. It appeared that one person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Crews were working to clean up the debris and get the vehicles out of the intersection.