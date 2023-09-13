Okanagan Heritage Museum to explore Italian legacy in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

This fall, the Kelowna Museums Society, in collaboration with the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club, proudly presents a groundbreaking new exhibit, "La Nostra Famiglia Italiana: Our Legacy in Kelowna." The exhibition illuminates the rich 140-year history of the Italian-Canadian community in Kelowna and its ongoing contributions to the Okanagan region in fields such as agriculture, industry, business, and culture.

"La Nostra Famiglia Italiana" (Our Italian Family) takes visitors on an immersive journey through four pivotal eras of Italian immigration to the Okanagan. The exhibit features a range of artifacts, archival photographs, personal stories, and multimedia elements, all centred around an evocative kitchen table symbolizing the uniting power of Italian food traditions.

Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager of the Kelowna Museums Society, reflected on the creation of the exhibit: “We’ve had such fun working with the Italian Club to co-create this exhibition! Museum staff have learned so much about the local Italian community. We’ve been surprised by the number of ways in which they’ve contributed to shaping the Kelowna we know today, starting with the first Italian settlers coming here 140 years ago thanks to a chance meeting involving Father Pandosy. They brought their culture, traditions and skills from Italy, many of which are showcased in the exhibition.”

Years in the Making

The exhibit represents years of diligent work by the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club. Don Rampone, a key figure with the club, expressed his excitement: “During the past five years, the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club has collected 150 stories about the early Italian families in the area. It has given me great satisfaction to be part of this endeavour. Now, with the construction of the exhibit La Nostra Famiglia Italiana at Kelowna Museums, we share with you the contribution these Italian families have made to life in the Okanagan.”

Exhibition Details

The exhibition will be open to the public from Sept. 23, through February 2024 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway Avenue), the flagship location of the Kelowna Museums Society. Admission is by donation, with a suggested donation of $10 per person or $25 per family.

In addition to the exhibit, the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club will host its Vendemmia (Harvest) celebration at the museum on September 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a grape stomp and food available for purchase.