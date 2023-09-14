Fire closures push August airport traffic down 8%

Cindy White

Nobody complained about the rain falling at Kelowna International Airport Tuesday afternoon, as the first Pacific Coastal Airlines flight on a new route connecting with Nanaimo touched down.

YLW was closed for six days during the height of the wildfire emergency in the Central Okanagan last month, although some limited overnight flights did get through.

“August is one of our busiest months of the year. We’re looking at traffic down at least eight per cent from last year and another about 20 per cent from 2019. So, it’s had a huge impact,” said airport CEO Sam Samaddar.

The airport had been on track to return to pre-pandemic numbers earlier than anticipated, until the fires hit. Since it reopened, traffic is still lagging.

“We’ll see how the rest of the year follows through but September, early on, has been fairly quiet, when September normally is not that quiet,” Samaddar noted, saying YLW is fortunate to have two aviation conferences in the next two weeks that he convinced the organizers not to cancel.

Another grey cloud hanging over the industry in Canada is the rising cost of air travel, which combined with rising interest rates and other high prices might force some people to stay home.

Samaddar says the cost impacts of the pandemic are still being felt, and that does eventually get passed on to consumers. However, despite continued supply chain and labour shortages, he’s excited to see construction get underway on a long-awaited expansion of the airport terminal building.

“We’ve delayed this project for three years and it’s been frustrating. We’ve had to retool the finances as well because of the increased costs in the supply chain and rework that business plan. We’re just happy to see it start because we know we need it.”

Along with the new Pacific Coastal service to Nanaimo, WestJet announced this week that it will offer direct Kelowna to Las Vegas flights twice a week starting in December, for the first time since 2020.