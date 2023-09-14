Repeat Okanagan offender handed 5.5-year sentence for prohibited firearm found under truck seat

Photo: File photo

An Okanagan man with an extensive criminal record was sentenced to an additional three years in jail after he was caught in January of 2022 with a prohibited firearm under the seat of the truck he was driving. He's been behind bars ever since.

Wednesday morning, Justice Briana Hardwick sentenced 42-year-old Marshall Hunter to a jail sentence of five years and six months after he was convicted at trial in June of three firearms offences and one count of drug possession.

His primary offence, stemming from his Jan. 18. 2022 arrest in West Kelowna, was possession of a prohibited firearm while ammunition was readily available. The prohibited firearm was a modified .22-caliber rifle that had a shortened barrel and a removed stock, while the ammo was found in his backpack.

Hunter had been released from jail after serving time on a separate conviction just six weeks prior.

During Hunter's three-day trial, he took the stand in his own defence and told the court he had borrowed the truck earlier that day and wasn't aware the gun was under the seat.

At the time, Hunter and his partner lived in a motorhome on a forestry road near Okanagan Falls. Prior to his arrest, Hunter said he and his partner visited a friend in Penticton. Hunter testified that during that visit, he spoke with an acquaintance about his friend Tyler who had recently gotten his truck stuck on a forestry road near Naramata, and Hunter says the acquaintance offered Hunter his own truck to help extricate Tyler's truck.

Hunter says as he was cleaning the truck out, he discovered the ammunition and opted to put it in his own backpack.

He then drove towards Vernon to pick up his friend Tyler, so the two of them could rescue the stuck truck.

But as they drove along Highway 97 through West Kelowna, an RCMP officer noticed the truck was showing “somewhat delayed or atypical driving movements.” When the officer ran the truck's licence plate, the plate was registered to a different vehicle, so the officer pulled Hunter over.

As the officer went to check the truck's VIN number, he noticed the firearm sticking out from under the seat and Hunter was arrested. Officers also found the ammunition in Hunter's backpack.

In her sentencing decision, Justice Hardwick noted the officers testified Hunter was cooperative with police and was not adversarial.

Hunter has remained in custody ever since his arrest. Despite Hunter's testimony at trial, Justice Hardwick ultimately convicted him of the four counts, but acquitted him of the charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“The lack of evidence as to Mr. Hunter reaching for or attempting to utilize the weapon in any fashion was the foundation for my acquittal of Mr. Hunter on Count 2 of the indictment, which was possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” Justice Hardwick said.

The Crown had sought a total sentence of seven years, citing Hunter's extensive criminal record dating back to 1999, while defence counsel suggested a sentence closer to four years would be appropriate.

In coming to her sentencing decision, Justice Hardwick noted Hunter has 63 criminal convictions dating back to 1999. Between 2005 and 2013, Hunter became employed and appeared to get his life back on track for a while, before he “went back off the rails” after his job ended.

He's been given four separate prior lifetime firearm prohibitions, and Justice Chadwick ordered a fifth during sentencing Wednesday morning. One of his four convictions in June was possessing a weapon contrary to an order, a charge he was also convicted of just seven months prior to his January 2022 arrest.

Ultimately, factoring in the totality principle, Justice Hardwick sentenced Hunter to five years and six months for the four convictions. But with enhanced credit for time served, he's left with 1,152 day left on his sentence, which works out to about three years and two months.