'Let's get Swifty' drag tribute playing three Thompson-Okanagan cities

Photo: Rebellious Unicorns

Get ready to be swept off your feet as the “Let’s Get Swifty” drag show tribute swings through the B.C. Interior.

The events, with shows this week in Kelowna, Kamloops and Oliver, are an “unforgettable fusion of drag artistry and Taylor Swift's iconic music,” according to promoters.

Headlining is Jade Jolie, known for her appearances on season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race and season 4 of Boulet Brother's Dragula. Joining Jade Jolie are Ella Lamoureux, Khalora Form, Sparkle, Bell Ini, and Holli Woods.

“This event brings together fans of Taylor Swift from every corner, uniting Swifties of all kinds – from ardent devotees to those who simply can't resist singing along to her chart-topping hits,” said Rebellious Unicorns executive director Dustyn Baulkham in a news release.

Sept 15, 2023 - Kelowna: Red Bird Brewing (19+)

Sept 16, 2023 - Kamloops: Nightshift on 5th (19+)

Sept 17, 2023 - Oliver: Venables Theatre (16+)

Tickets are available here.