Former NHLer donates $100k for therapy suite at BC Cancer in Kelowna

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation Wade, Danica Redden and family

Wade and Danica Redden have stepped up in a big way to support a new "state of the art" systemic therapy suite at BC Cancer in Kelowna.

The couple have donated $100,000 toward the $6.1 million therapy suite.

In a news release, BC Cancer says the new therapy suite will "increase the centre's capacity to deliver life-saving treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy by 40 per cent."

"Through our family's experiences with cancer, we've grown a deep appreciation for the kindness and dedication of the staff at BC Cancer - Kelowna," says Danica Redden.

"Cancer is a difficult journey, but we're truly grateful for the care our loved ones have received.

"That's why we're proud to support the foundation and hope the community will join us in bringing this important project to life."

Wade Redden played 14 seasons in the NHL, most with the Ottawa Senators. His mother Pat passed away from cancer in 2006.

The family moved to Kelowna following his retirement in 2013.

"We are tremendously grateful for the Reddens' generosity and support," said Dr. Ross Halperin, executive medical director at BC Cancer - Kelowna.

"The new systemic therapy suite will enable us to become a centre of excellence for patient-focused care. Importantly, it will also allow us to branch into the most cutting-edge areas of research, including immunotherapy, which we don’t currently have the infrastructure to pursue locally in Kelowna.”

The Kelowna clinic is the second busiest clinical trials hub in the province, and a global leader in exciting areas such as brachytherapy led by Dr. Juanita Crook.

The new suite will bring early phase clinical trials to the Interior.