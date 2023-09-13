New apartment building opens in Rutland, replaces underused parking lot

Rob Gibson

As the City of Kelowna continues to try and encourage more affordable housing options in a very tight housing market, dignitaries gathered to celebrate the opening of The Woods at Willow Park.

The going rate for a two-bedroom apartment in the Central Okanagan region in July climbed to a record $2,464, a nearly $100 increase from June.

The Woods at Willow Park, at 235 Hollywood Road North, has 95 rental units, from studio apartments starting at $1,150 /month, one bedrooms starting at $1,725 /month and two bedrooms starting at $2,185 /month.

The building was built in what was previously the parking lot of the adjacent retail centre.

"The most important thing that we see is how do we be more efficient with our tax base," said Argus properties owner Ted Callahan.

Argus owns the Willow Park Shopping Centre and built the new apartment building.

"We had an under-utilized parking lot and by adding the commercial spaces, we made it more of a people-friendly shopping area on the ground level," Callahan said. "We're being more effective with the use of bringing in affordable housing in areas that were just underutilized historically."

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says he feels the urgency to add more affordable housing units to Kelowna and he hopes this project in Rutland will inspire other builders.

"Under the new Official Community Plane, it allowed for developments to happen in certain residential areas. And we see that coming forward. I was at a function yesterday, which was 178 units, not far from here that's being developed this property has 95 additional units.

"Since we've been in office, over the last 10 months, myself and our council, we have moved forward over 1,700 units, a good portion of those have been rental units, because of the tax subsidies that we have established allowing for that particular area to grow as much as possible, we know that there is a need for housing," Dyas says.

Affordable housing is a national concern but it has hit Kelowna particularly hard and it will continue to be a major issue for federal, provincial and municipal governments.

"The idea behind it is that if we're looking at creating housing, and enough of it, that it will become more affordable for individuals within our community, Dyas says.

Callahan urges the City of Kelowna to continue to add residential units to some commercial developments when and where appropriate.

Dallas Gray, Argus business development manager, said the Woods at Willow Park was all about making better use of exisiting space.

"We took a parking lot, and we put the parking under the building, and then we put commercial on top, and then the 95 residential units," he said, noting they have managed to add 10,000 feet of retail space and 95 units of housing.

"Many of our tenants do not even require parking, they can walk for groceries, they can walk to the drugstore, they have restaurant choices and all the amenities right here at their fingertips," he said.

There are still nine rental units available in The Woods at Willow Park.