UBCM being asked to lobby the government for more on-demand mental health treatment facilities

Kelowna and Kamloops have joined forces in an effort to obtain increased funding for "on-demand" mental health and withdrawal management treatment programs.

The two cities co-authored resolutions to be brought to the floor of the Union of BC Municipalities Convention next week in Vancouver.

The first, endorsed by the UBCM's resolutions committee asks the municipal body to lobby the province for more investment in mental health and substance use recovery programs across the province.

"Be it resolved that the UBCM lobby the Province of British Columbia to further increase investment into 'on-demand' mental health treatment, withdrawal management and substance use programs throughout the province that meets the diverse needs of the people suffering from severe substance misuse and mental health challenges," the resolution reads.

It also asks the province to fully fund and establish regional campuses of care, similar to the recently opened Red Fish Healing Centre in Coquitlam.

According to its website, Red Fish Healing Centre is a 105-bed facility designed to treat people across the province with the most severe complex substance use and mental health issues.

A second resolution which offers no recommendation from the resolution committee seeks more provincial investment in transitional housing with supports.

The resolution asks that the province be lobbied to substantially increase the investment into affordable, accessible on-demand transitional housing options to support the government's commitment to wellness.

The convention Sept. 18 to 22 in Vancouver will wrap up with a keynote address from premier David Eby.