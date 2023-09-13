Kelowna RCMP hand out warnings to drivers speeding through school zones

Photo: file photo

The Kelowna RCMP says it issued 88 drivers warnings over speeding in school zones last week.

Police say they conducted a “proactive initiative” during the first week of school to raise awareness of school speed zone safety.

“Officers from these agencies visited numerous schools in the Kelowna region, issuing a total of 88 warnings to drivers, all of which were related to speeding. It is imperative to emphasize that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep school zones safe by reducing our speed and remain vigilant," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

School zones are in effect from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. while school is in session in Kelowna. These hours may vary across different regions in British Columbia, so drivers should be attentive to traffic signs.

RCMP are also reminding drivers to avoid using electronic devices while driving.