Central Okanagan schools welcoming more students than expected this year

Photo: Central Okanagan School District

The Central Okanagan School District has reached a milestone in terms of student enrolment within the district.

Figures included within a preliminary report on the start of the school year shows the district has eclipsed the 25,000-student mark.

"From a budgeting perspective, the student FTE (full-time equivalent), including international, Alternate Education and eSchoolBC students is 25,345," district Supt. Kevin Kaardal wrote in a report for Wednesday's school board meeting.

In terms of raw numbers of local students within the system, Kaardal says it was expected the numbers would rise by about 200 for the start of the school year compared with last year's numbers.

"As of Sept. 12, 24,194 students were registered in our system, representing an increase of 466 from original projections, but 666 over last year's Sept. 30, 2022 numbers."

Those figures do not include international or Alternate Education students.

Kaardal says a more accurate count will be available at the next board meeting Sept. 27 as schools continue to accept registrations and follow up with student absences and withdrawals.

To date, the district also has 438 fee-paying international students enrolled within the district with another 105 expected to arrive for the second half of the school year.

These students represent 29 countries and jurisdictions and five continents.

In terms of staffing, Kaardal says the district presently employs nearly 4,200 full time equivalent positions including 2,186 teachers and teachers teaching on call and 1,844 support staff.

"The district has had a great start to the 2023/2024 school year. I commend our educators and principals who have reached out to families to check on their wellness in light of the wildfire and landslide emergencies," Kaardal stated.

Six schools within the district remain on evacuation alert.