Kelowna RCMP Coffee with a Cop returns this week

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is bringing back its Coffee with a Cop outreach program this week.

For three consecutive Thursdays in September, local Mounties will visit three different locally run coffee shops with an invite to the public to join and connect with an officer to learn more about the force.

“We have been missing these events,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

“It was a busy summer with music festivals, Falcons baseball and other sporting events along with the provincewide BC Wildfires. In the past Coffee with a Cop has been a great way to connect with several community members to hear their stories of what’s happening in their neighbourhoods. We also really like our locally owned coffee shops!”

In September, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations:

Thursday September 14, 2023 – Milk Shed Coffee – 4629 Lakeshore Road – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Thursday September 21, 2023 – Bean Scene –100-1615 Dickson Avenue – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Thursday September 28, 2023 – Model Bean Coffee – 205 Asher Road – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP Officer.