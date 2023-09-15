Film shot in Okanagan by local crew to premiere

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna-born film director is returning to the Okanagan to debut his latest project.

J. Brown was out of work and living in lockdown in a tiny Vancouver apartment back in May 2020 when he decided to start working a science fiction film.

Brown drew his inspiration from the smoke-filled air of B.C.'s wildfire season. The result is the short film, Dragon Fruit, which premieres on Sept. 16 as part of Vernon’s The TV Fest. The movie follows a single mother trying to survive in a violent and dystopian world as she desperately tries to grow a small dragon fruit plant so she can sell it for cash.

The movie stars Yvonne Chapman who has starred in Street Legal and Kung Fu. The film explores the sacrifices a person has to make to work for a better life.

The smoky, apocalyptic world the mother and her son live in was inspired by British Columbia’s annual wildfire season, which Brown who was born and raised in West Kelowna, is very familiar with.

“If you're from the Okanagan, you know the eerie orange hue the world gets when the smoke rolls in.” Brown says his own parents were on evacuation alert as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

“It literally feels like a sci-fi movie, but whether it's a wildfire or a pandemic, we all still have to go to work tomorrow. I think that's an interesting jumping-off point,” says Brown.

Brown was joined by, Jen Araki a classmate from Glenrosa Elementary School and her husband, actor Dylan Playfair from Letterkenny and The Mighty Ducks.

Brown also recruited Kelowna Secondary School alumnus Shawn Penner to compose the music.

“The film has very little dialogue, so the music has to do the talking. What he came up with is incredible.”

Brown says trying to shoot the film during the pandemic restrictions, budget hurdles and cast availability wasn't easy.

“It was really hard. Months going by between shoots makes it tough for the actors and crew to stay motivated but this is a special group, and they kept coming back to help a deranged man with a trunk full of homemade props and costumes turn a dream into reality,” said Brown.

The film was shot in 4K and runs 27 minutes in length. Brown hopes the movie resonates with audiences in the Okanagan and beyond.

Tickets for the Vernon TV Fest running Sept. 15 to 17 can be found here.

