Pair of Kelowna radio stations raise $10K for food bank

Photo: Bradley Karp

Two Kelowna radio stations raised $10,000 for the food bank while collecting messages of thanks for first responders who fought the Central Okanagan’s wildfires this summer.

New Country 100.7 and K96.3 Kelowna’s Classic Rock, both owned by Stingray Radio, held a special broadcast on Aug. 25 at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. The public was invited to write a personalized message of thanks or appreciation on three 4’x12’ banners.

Donations were also collected for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We were overwhelmed by the response of the community to this event,” said Jenn Dalen, Stingray Radio Operations Manager, BC Interior.

“It felt like the entire community was looking for ways to give back and show our appreciation to our incredible first responders.”