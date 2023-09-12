The City of Kelowna and its unionized workers have ratified a new two-year contract

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of Kelowna and its unionized workers have settled on a new contract.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the city announced it and CUPE Local 338 ratified the new two-year agreement. The contract won't take effect until January 2024. It is set to expire Dec. 31, 2025.

The agreement includes 4% increases in each of the two years of the contract. It also includes a 4% market-based adjustment, which would be implemented Oct. 1, 2023, prior to commencement of the new agreement.

“We are pleased to have finalized a new collective agreement before the current agreement expired," said Stu Leatherdale, Kelowna's divisional director of corporate and protective services.

"Securing a new collective agreement during these turbulent economic times provides some security for staff, as well as citizens who rely on city services. The agreement ensures Kelowna can attract and retain the diverse and skilled work force we need."

The deal affects about 850 CUPE workers, representing about 75% of the city's workforce.

“Over the past few years, inflationary pressures have been challenging for CUPE 338 members,” said Ross Whalen, CUPE Local 338 president.

“With the immediate 4% followed by two annual 4% increases, this agreement is a start to addressing the rising costs of living in terms of wage increases over the next contract.”

CUPE employees are responsible for delivering numerous services, from roadway maintenance, planning and development, to water quality and financial analysis.