Collision on Bernard Avenue at Ethel Street slows afternoon commute

Photo: Cindy White Collision on Bernard Ave at Ethel Street.

A collision at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street is blocking access to downtown as we head into the rush hour.

A white SUV and a two-door convertible could be seen with significant damage and at least one person was spotted on the ground before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Bernard Avenue is blocked off between Ethel Street and Richter Street as of 3:50 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.