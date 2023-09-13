Kelowna shoe shop's sudden closure leaves customers fuming

Photo: Rob Gibson Group of unhappy customers in front of Galaxy Shoe Repair, with sign taped to front door.

A group of customers are at their wits end trying to get their shoes back from a now-closed cobbler.

Customers have been trying for months to get shoes and other items returned to them from Galaxy Shoe Repair, located on Ellis Street, after the business suddenly closed.

On Tuesday, a group of customers gathered at the shop after a sign appeared on its door. It announced the stores owner would attend at 11 a.m.

He never showed up.

Sandy MacDonald says she brought her shoes in for repairs back in March.

"I talked to people a couple of weeks ago that were standing here and they'd been waiting for over a year. How do we get our belongings back?"

Terry Dunham says he just wants his shoes back at this point, "It's been one thing after another, I'll be there. I promise I'll be there, 100 per cent I'll be there."

The store was formally owned by Jim Belshaw, when it was known as Roy's Shoe Repair. His son Jimi Belshaw, also known as the tattooed cobbler, took the shop over and renamed it Galaxy Shoe Repair.

A note taped to the front door indicates that Jimi Belshaw has been sick and therefore unable to work or return items to patrons who dropped them off.

"Just wanted to update a little on my health. If you didn't know I have been fighting for my life, literally for the better part of a year now," says the note taped to the front door. As a result of his illness, Belshaw says he has had a hard time keeping his customers happy and his own mental health has suffered.

"I have been trying my hardest keeping everyone happy but I have failed at that. I know I have pissed a lot of people off with me being ill," says the note.

But those standing in front of the shop on Tuesday say this isn't the first time they have heard this and seen a note taped to the door.

"Turns out it's just excuses. I think there was a reasonable argument that he needed some time initially because he had COVID, apparently, if that's the truth, I feel for him. But at some point when you keep coming and going and you don't bother communicating with anybody or don't open the door. He said today was the day and I've been by here 25-30 times 30 just to check and see if he's open this is the tenth time I've seen this," Dunham says.

A quick Google search shows that the store is now permanently closed and the reviews leave not doubt as to the reason why.

"I have been trying to get my shoes back for several weeks now and the store is always closed even though he says he will be open," said one review. Another says," "gave one star because the system won’t let me give none! Worst shop ever. Had my boots since spring, we prepaid and now can’t even get hold of him (it’s September now). He’s never open."

The group out front of Galaxy Shoe Repair on Tuesday marched over to the Kelowna RCMP station and collectively filed a complaint. In the past when individuals tried to report the situation to RCMP they were told it was a civil matter rather than criminal.

"I gave him a leather roots backpack to repair back in May. The pack cost over $300 and I paid almost $100 for the materials plus $42 for the repair," said another Google review. "I have never heard back from him... I assume that I am never going to see the pack again."

Another former customer told Castanet the shoes he gave to the store are valued at over $1,000.