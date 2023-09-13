ProducKIDvity families writes open letter outlining concern with fee changes

Photo: produckidvity.com

Several families who rely on the services of Kelowna daycare operator ProducKIDvity have gone public with a letter outlining their displeasure with recent and frequent fee changes.

The letter sent to Castanet and other media outlets comes after ProducKIDvity issued a news release criticizing the provincial government’s Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative, and announcing changes to its fee schedule just as kids headed back to school.

Families were given very little notice of the changes that are set to take effect Oct. 1, 2023.

“Over the last several months, we have experienced a decline in accuracy and transparency of communication,” wrote parents in the open letter. “In addition to mistakes being made and poor communication, the ever-diminishing notice period for changes and fee increases makes it impossible for families to budget.”

The allege that ProducKIDvity owners and staff made commitments that there would not be any further changes or fee increases, but since then there have been multiple changes adding “hundreds of dollars per month” in costs to families.

“We believe that in any business, especially one that revolves around the well-being of children, maintaining a respectful and considerate approach is essential. While we understand the challenges that the owners face, we firmly believe that a more empathetic and transparent communication style would contribute significantly to fostering a positive and collaborative atmosphere. Our aim is to work together constructively to address these concerns and ensure a brighter future for ProducKIDvity.”

The daycare operators claimed that without the fee changes it, “won’t be able to keep running after December 2023.”

It blames the restraints of the government’s Childcare Fee Reduction Initiative program.

The provider has applied for an increase in the CCFRI base rate to cover higher staffing and operational costs. However, while it awaits a response to its application, new fee guidelines are set to go into effect on October 1, 2023.

The parent group is hoping to reverse that decision. They want a thorough review of expenditures, with the aim of eliminating unnecessary costs to bring the daycare's finances in alignment with its core mission and values.

ProducKIDvity announced plans earlier this year to open a new daycare centre at The Block on Bernard Avenue with over 100 childcare spots including highly sought after infant child care as well as 3-5 preschool programming.

In the open letter, families say they are not investors looking to subsidize the cost of the the operator’s expansion plans.

“We know the current economic climate and the imperfect government funding structure pose challenges to your business. However, financing or backstopping cash flow for the expansion of the Bernard Block Campus or any other future locations should not fall on the shoulders of current Leon or Sutherland families. The owner/investor group should be responsible for sourcing funds for expansion without raising rates for the current programs at existing campuses.”

Last year, ProducKIDvity took over operation of the Sutherland Avenue facility formerly run by Building Blocks, when that provider announced it was closing one of its daycares and selling the other. Since then, families have complained about rising fees.