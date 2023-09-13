Is there enough incentive to build apartment buildings?

Cindy White

A groundbreaking ceremony had barely wrapped up when work was back underway on the site of a Troika Management Corp. purpose-built rental housing complex on Asher Road in Rutland.

It’s the second such project for Troika in Kelowna.

“We feel that’s the sustainability piece to our community and what’s going to bring affordable housing, and it’s lacking” said Mike Woodroff, president, CorWest Builders.

“With vacancy rates at an all-time low, more rental housing is needed and we know that the only way our community is going to become sustainable, is if we have housing.”

On Monday, the provincial government announced it has set the 2024 rent increase cap in B.C. at 3.5 per cent. But will that be enough of an incentive for investors to build more badly-needed rental housing?

“We certainly need to see government taking a little bit of a step out of some of the the market aspects of rental housing and stepping more into the incentivization of how housing needs to look and feel and become in order for our communities to thrive,” said Renee Merrifield, Kelowna-Mission MLA and Co-CEO of Troika.

She points out that 24,000 of the purpose-built rentals that have been created across B.C. are utilizing financing from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which is a federal Crown corporation.

“So, this is not happening because of the provincial government, this is happening largely because the federal government has come in with some programs that allow that sustainability and allow that long-term horizon that we haven’t seen in the last decade.”

Some housing advocates allege that one of the reasons for the lack of below-market housing in Canada now is that successive federal governments cut back on housing programs starting in the 1990s. That included ending the federal co-operative housing program, credited for the construction of nearly 60,000 homes.

Rent increases in B.C. were put on hold in 2020 and 2021, during the pandemic and the rental cap this year was just two per cent, well below inflation.

The 2024 cap of 3.5 per cent will apply to rent increases with an effective date on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and will not apply to commercial tenancies, non-profit housing tenancies in which rent is tied to income, co-op housing and some assisted-living facilities.

Housing minister Ravi Kahlon claims that the 3.5 per cent cap provides protection for renters but also should act to keep rental units in the market.