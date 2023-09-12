WestJet adds direct flights to Las Vegas just in time for winter

Photo: WestJet

WestJet has announced they will will be flying direct to Las Vegas twice a week starting in December.

The direct flights between Kelowna and Las Vegas are back by popular demand for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in 2020.

The non-stop flights start Dec. 15 and will run twice weekly, as WestJet continues to strengthen its investment in Western Canada through increased sun and leisure connections.

"WestJet is proud to add yet another transborder connection to our winter schedule, between Kelowna and Las Vegas, as we continue to provide guests across Canada with even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter," said John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and CCO.

Kelowna – Las Vegas

2x/week

8:00 a.m.

10:39 a.m.

Las Vegas - Kelowna

2x/week

1:05 p.m.

3:55 p.m.

The addition of Las Vegas to the schedule means there are now two direct connections to the U.S. from Kelowna, non-stop weekly service to Phoenix, Arizona was added earlier this year.

"WestJet's unwavering commitment to our region exemplifies the power of partnership in fostering our economic position," said Sam Samaddar, director, Kelowna International Airport. "With WestJet's ambitious growth strategy taking flight, we eagerly anticipate the benefits it will bring, strengthening our ties and ensuring YLW continues to be the Okanagan's link to the world."

WestJet will also be providing direct flights out of Kelowna to Cancun three times a week starting October 27, Puerto Vallarta two times a week starting October 26, Cabo once a week starting November 4, and Phoenix once a week starting November 15.

Sunwing will also be adding direct flights to YLW, with weekly trips to both Mazatlan and Cancun beginning December 14 and 15, respectively.